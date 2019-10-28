Strong winds fed large fire at Rosetown Co-op Agro Centre

A large fire completely destroyed a large agricultural products store in Rosetown Saturday night.

At about 9:50 p.m. CST Saturday, the Rosetown Fire Department was called to the local Co-op Agro Centre after a fire alarm went off.

Manager Mike Moon was also called to the building. He said the fire appeared to be fairly small at first.

Then the wind picked up.

"Mother Nature had other plans for us," said Moon. "I think once the fire got large enough, the wind grabbed ahold of it and then it kind of took off."

According to the Rosetown Fire Department, firefighters were busy at the site until 6 a.m. CST Sunday, when the blaze was finally extinguished.

Fire Chief Dennis Ogg said the building was a complete loss and that department officials believe they know where the fire started but have not pinpointed a cause.

Meanwhile, the Agro Centre is already back to work, operating out of a temporary location while looking toward rebuilding the site.

"We plan to keep going," said Moon. "Our community needs us and we need our community."

An official damage estimate has not been announced, but Ogg said he believes the building will cost millions of dollars to rebuild.