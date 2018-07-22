Fire engulfs homes, vehicles in Saskatoon's Montgomery neighbourhood

Black smoke filled the sky as a fire burned through multiple structures in Saskatoon's Montgomery neighbourhood Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says they received several calls at 12:21 p.m. CST about a fire involving a home in the 1200 block of Crescent Boulevard.

When crews arrived, two homes under construction were fully engulfed in flames, along with two pick-up trucks and several large trees.

The fire quickly spread to a third home south of the two structures initially involved.

There was also damage to two RVs, CBC was told.

The fire department says there have been no reported injuries or deaths.

The cause of the fire and estimated damage are yet to be determined.