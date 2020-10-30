Fire destroys LaSalle Hotel in Antler, Sask.

A large fire has wiped out a hotel in a hamlet near the Manitoba border.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the LaSalle Hotel in Antler, Sask., completely destroying the building.

The volunteer fire department in nearby Redvers, Sask. sped out to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. CST and began spraying down the area.

"It's basically an older building with older construction," said Redvers Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Hutton.

"The fire was getting ahead of us and got out into the hotel area and the building basically engulfed really quickly."

Twelve firefighters were at the scene until 6:30 p.m. CST putting out the remains of the building. They were able to contain the blaze to the hotel itself.

The hotel was famous in the area for its soup and wings. Hutton said it was one of a few businesses in the community.

"It's going to be a huge loss to the area," he said.

While the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen, an official cause is not yet known.

Antler is about 246 kilometres southeast of Regina.