Fire crews evacuate Saskatoon apartment building after water line ruptures

A water leak at a Saskatoon apartment forced the building to be evacuated this weekend.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to 1310 20th Street W. around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a ruptured water line in a flooded electrical room.

The seven storey property had the power cut to it and an evacuation followed.

Crews were on scene, assisting occupants of the 42 suites until the evacuation was completed.