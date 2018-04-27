Rural municipalities near Saskatoon issue fire bans over dry weather

A dry spring has led at least two rural municipalities near Saskatoon to issue bans on outside fires.

The RMs of Corman Park and Vanscoy have ordered all outside burning cease after a particularly dry spring.

Crews have been busy at several large grass fires this month near Saskatoon, and continuing dry weather means the situation isn't expected to improve soon.

"We're always looking for that spring rain and we haven't seen it," said fire commissioner Duane McKay. "There's been some some heavier precipitation in terms of moisture but not enough to really change anything."

The province is asking that any farmers burning their fields take extra care.

The situation is considerably better in northern Saskatchewan, as precipitation and a slow snow melt has meant a moderate start to the fire season.