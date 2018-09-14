'Help me save Nana!': Saskatoon boy pens heartfelt letter to police about missing cat

Have you seen this cat?

A Saskatoon police officer is asking for the public's help to find the missing feline after an 11-year-old boy wrote a heartfelt letter pleading for help to find his beloved pet Nana.

The three-year-old calico cat was taken from the boy's home in the middle of the night on Aug. 16 between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. CST.

Yesterday, Const. Patrick Skinnider received a letter from the boy, known only as Michael, asking for help to find his cat.

"I am very scared that kidnappers hurt Nana and toss her away. I am scared for her because winter is soon," wrote the boy in his letter to police.

"I told my school friends that I am writing a letter to you and they are teasing me. They said that nobody cares to look for my cat."

Police have confirmed the details of the letter with Michael's mom. Both the boy's family and the police officer declined to be interviewed for this story.

Michael's mom saw someone running from away from her apartment building after hearing the sound of a panicked cat the night Nana disappeared. (Patrick Skinnider/Facebook) According to a social media post written by Const. Skinnider, Michael's mom was awoken by the sound of a panic-stricken cat meowing on the night Nana disappeared.

She looked out her ground-floor patio doors to see a figure running north from the apartment building in the area of Eighth Street E. and McKercher Drive.

Michael's family reported the cat's disappearance to the SPCA and asked for the public's help to find her through social media and by hanging posters in their area.

When their efforts to find Nana failed, Michael remembered a policeman who visited his school and told students they could turn to police if they are in trouble.

Unbeknownst to his parents, he wrote an impassioned plea to police to help him find his much-loved pet.

"I believe you always help everyone who needs help and can't protect themselves. Nana can't protect herself and she hopes I save her. Please help me save Nana!!!!!," said Michael's letter.

The boy said he saved $150 in case he needed to pay a kidnapper, but worried it was not enough.

Const. Skinnider shared Michael's letter on social media in an effort to help spread the word about finding Nana.

The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times.