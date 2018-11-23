Filmmaker with Regina roots travels to fire lines to explore firefighters' PTSD

To be sure, there's a lot of grunt work to be done in California.

Firefighters there are busy pulling smoldering stumps from the ground, shifting blackened timbers, and sifting through burned out cars and the rubble of homes after battling the deadliest wildfire in California history this month.

The tedium and sweat there is sometimes punctuated by death.

"We were in a trailer park that was just completely decimated," recalled filmmaker Pan Yannitsos, who is originally from Regina.

It was there that Yannitsos and his crew overheard a local coroner confirm that they had discovered two bodies inside a trailer destroyed by fire.

"I'm watching these fire crews rip off the roof of a trailer home to offer access to the remains and that is when the weight of all of this hit myself and hit the crew."

Yannitsos says he and his crew have been given access to the fire zones because emergency workers are ready to begin speaking out about PTSD. (Submitted by Pan Yannitsos)

Yannitsos has visited the front lines with firefighters in northern British Columbia, New York and, most recently, the Woolsey and Camp Fires that have ravaged California.

The goal is to bear witness to the pressures the firefighters face, and to better understand the impact of post-traumatic stress when the emergency is over and first responders go home.

You can have the strength to do your job and the strength to talk about it at the same time. - Pan Yannitsos

"It is a massive undertaking for myself and the crew to be two feet away from firefighters dealing with these global disasters," Yannitsos said in an interview with CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition.

"It's really important for the study and its integrity, so I make a promise to the audience that we are going to talk about trauma and I am also going to show you trauma."

The filmmaker and his crew have learned much on the front lines, including the fact that while firefighters do walk alone in the smoke and ash, there are many other first responders who stand with them.

"It's a collective front dealing with, at times, some really traumatic things," said Yannitsos.

'Bad calls' firefighters respond to add up

Another truth discovered in the debris, he said, is that there is usually not one dramatic moment that seems to scar the psyche of firefighters. Rather, the repetition of sorrowful exhaustion can lead to mental health issues after the pressure lets up.

"It's a lot of bad calls that weigh on you over time," Yannitsos said.

Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Camp Fire tears through Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018. (Noah Berger/The Associated Press)

He has high hopes for his documentary once it's completed sometime next spring. He said that fire crews have put their faith in him because "more and more the crews and the communities surrounding our first responders are now open to having this dialogue."

By showing the trauma, and the impact it can have, Yannitsos wants to add to the collective understanding of the factors that lead to PTSD, and to break the code that sometimes leaves first responders suffering in isolation.

"You can have the strength to do your job and the strength to talk about it at the same time."