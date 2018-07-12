File Hills Police arrest man with rifle at medical centre

Police have arrested a man after he was spotted leaving the medical centre on the Peepeekisis Cree Nation with a rifle.

On Wednesday afternoon, multiple people called 911 saying there was an active shooter at the medical centre, according to a news release.

When File Hills First Nations Police Service officers arrived, the man allegedly came out with a gun and started walking toward a truck.

Police ordered the man to stop. They said the man was very agitated and angry.

Eventually, police used pepper spray on the man and arrested him.

While no one was shot, one woman was taken to hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they believe the incident was a domestic dispute.

Staff at the medical centre are receiving counselling and stress debriefing sessions.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Regina on Friday.