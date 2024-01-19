1st week of inquest into stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation to wrap up Friday

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The first week of the coroner's inquest into the stabbing massacre that occurred at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 is set to wrap up Friday in Melfort, Sask.

Thursday's proceedings included a retired RCMP officer apologizing to the daughter of one of the victims.

Deborah Burns, daughter of Earl Burns, questioned retired Staff Sgt. Darren Lee Simons on how RCMP responded to the violent attacks.

Earl Burns was one of the 11 people killed by community member Myles Sanderson during the stabbing massacre on Sept. 4, 2022. Seventeen other people were gravely injured.

The inquest began on Monday in Melfort — a small city about 30 kilometres southeast of James Smith Cree Nation — and is scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. Jury members are listening to the evidence and will be tasked with providing recommendations to help prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

Over the first few days, police officers detailed the series of events leading up to and during the mass casualties, as well as the response that followed.

The evidence so far has included audio of frantic 911 calls, text messages and witness accounts describing each killing, and graphic crime scene photos. Jurors, families and the public heard how killer Myles Sanderson drove, walked and ran to multiple homes raving about money, drugs or gang issues.

Thursday also saw the former partner of the killer Myles Sanderson sharing her testimony. Vanessa Burns said Sanderson was abusive and addicted to alcohol from the start of their 14-year relationship.

The two had five children together and he was in and out of prison. Vanessa said she stayed with him because of tremendous fear and shame.

The partner of the first victim, Damien Sanderson, also testified Thursday evening. Skye Sanderson said she remains "angry, heart broken and lost." Damien Sanderson died that day, and so did Skye's father Christian Head.

Both women broke down crying several times while giving their testimony.

Friday's proceedings are scheduled to include more testimony from RCMP, first responders, community members, and experts in policing and additions.

Responding officer testifies at James Smith inquest Duration 4:29 One of the first RCMP officers to respond to the massacre at James Smith Cree Nation testified Wednesday at the inquest into Myles Sanderson's killing of 11 people. CBC's Jason Warick has more.

Support is available for people affected by this tragedy. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

Talking Stick is a Saskatchewan-based free anonymous chat platform that connects people seeking emotional support to a trained Indigenous peer advocate 24/7.