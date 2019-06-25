Sheree Fertuck's husband charged with first-degree murder in her death
Gregory Mitchell Fertuck, Sheree's husband, charged with murder
RCMP have laid charges in connection to the 2015 homicide of Sheree Fertuck.
Sheree, 51, went missing in 2015. The semi-trailer she used for her family business was found abandoned at a gravel pit near Highway 15 with her coat, keys and cellphone inside.
On Tuesday, Supt. Derek Williams announced that Gregory Mitchell Fertuck, Sheree's husband, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.
Gregory Fertuck is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday morning. The location of Sheree's body remains unknown.
"We haven't been able to find Sheree's body to this point, that search continues," Williams said at a news conference Tuesday.
He said the investigation has gone longer than three years and that Sheree's family members were pleased with the outcome.
"It still remains tragic and at the end of the day we still need to find Sheree's body to bring that closure to the family."
Williams said that although it's unusual, cases have been successfully tried without a body. He said prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to move forward.
Gregory was arrested outside of Saskatoon without incident.
In 2016, CBC reported on court documents indicating RCMP believed Sheree's husband was responsible for her death.
Corporal Jeremy Anderson wrote in the Jan. 19, 2016 order, "I have reasonable grounds to believe and do believe that: Greg Mitchell Fertuck, born September 25, 1953 at or near Kenaston, Saskatchewan did commit murder on the person of Sheree Fertuck."
Sheree's son Lucas also said the RCMP suspected his father in the homicide, saying in an affidavit RCMP were investigating Sheree's husband, noting she has an outstanding divorce, child support and property application against the man.
Juliann Sorotski, Sheree 's mother, described her daughter as a hard-working woman who was dedicated to her children.
"She is always thinking about getting her work done so she can support her children," she said in December 2015.
