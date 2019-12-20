Fence foils wanted Regina man trying to flee Saskatoon Police on Avenue P

A 30-year-old Regina man wanted by police in that city is facing multiple charge after fleeing police Saskatoon Thursday.

The chase began when police spotted a suspicious Chevy Impala on 19th Street and Avenue P. The driver took off when officers turned on their lights and sirens.

Police say the driver headed south on Avenue P. It ended when he drove through a chain link fence where Avenue P butts against Gordie Howe Park.

"The 30-year-old man and a woman ran from the scene on foot," police said in a news release.

"Members of the Air Support Unit were able to spot the suspect as he fled to the riverbank on Spadina Crescent and directed Patrol officers and the Canine Unit to the area where the man was arrested. A machete was located under the front seat of the Impala."

The man is charged with evading police, dangerous driving, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5000. The woman was released without charges.