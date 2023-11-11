Saskatoon to apply for federal funding to help develop city-owned composting facility

The City of Saskatoon is set to apply for federal dollars to develop a city-owned composting facility.

City councillors passed a motion directing city administration to apply for money through the federal government's low carbon economy challenge fund at Tuesday's meeting of council's environment, utilities and corporate services committee.

A city-owned composting facility would be eligible for the federal fund — intended to support projects that use low-carbon technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — meaning up to 50 per cent of its costs could be covered, city administration wrote in a report.

The anticipated cost of developing the organics waste processing facility is between $17 million and $22 million.

"The early estimates are saying that it will actually be less expensive to build our own in the long term," city Coun. Hilary Gough said on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning on Tuesday.

The potential site for a city-owned composting facility is near the landfill. The plot of land is already owned by the city and has the proper zoning designation.

A loan would be required to fund the capital costs for the facility, which would be repaid through utility rates, according to city administration.

Approaching deadline to apply

The City of Saskatoon launched its green cart program last May. Green Prairie Environmental Ltd. was awarded a contract to process organics materials, but has been unable to fulfil its obligations, according to the city report.

GPE owns a landfill in the rural municipality of Corman Park and planned to locate the composting site adjacent to that. But last April, the RM of Corman Park voted against giving GPE a discretionary-use permit to operate the composting facility, leaving the company without a site to process compost.

That's meant the City of Saskatoon has had to rely on the waste disposal and recycling company Loraas for composting services through a short-term deal.

City administration has completed analysis of two long-term options: having a city-owned composting facility near the landfill or finding another third-party company to process organic waste.

"We're a bit back at the drawing board," Gough said. "Not what we had hoped for, but we do have some options in front of us, and we're really proud that the program hasn't seen any interruption."

The City of Saskatoon launched its green cart program last May, but Green Prairie Environmental Ltd. — the company contracted to process organic waste — has been unable to fulfil its obligations, according to the city report. (City of Saskatoon)

The deadline to apply for the federal low-carbon project fund is Feb. 8. Funding decisions are expected to be released this summer.

"Under regular circumstances, the administration would request a decision on the long-term strategy in advance, prior to applying for any funding," Angela Gardiner, general manager of the City of Saskatoon's utilities and environment department, said at Tuesday's meeting.

"However, the analysis on the long-term strategy will not be completed before the submission deadline to the government's fund."

The city can choose to withdraw its application from the fund if it chooses to go forward with a different option for organic waste processing, such as contracting a third-party company.

Concerns about odour

Gough — who is the vice-chair of the city's environment, utilities and corporate services committee — wants more information on odour-nuisance mitigation before city council makes its final decision on whether to approve the development of a city-owned composting facility.

"I don't want to get down a path where we decide it's a city-owned facility because that's the one that is most economically viable, only to find out that we under-budgeted for mitigation and that's actually going to cost us longer in the long run, or that we can't afford to do the mitigation that the neighbours deserve," Gough said at Tuesday's meeting.

"I want to make sure that we are budgeting sufficiently for the mitigation."

Angela Gardiner is the general manager of utilities and environment with the City of Saskatoon. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Gardiner said a more thorough report on long-term organic waste processing options will be presented to city council this spring.

She also said there is limited competition for third-party companies who process organic waste in Saskatoon.

"If the council were to choose in the next report to go with a third party, we need to look at how to set up that procurement to potentially create more competition in order to be sure we're getting the best value and lowest cost for that service," Gardiner said.

"But based on our analysis as of now, we do believe that … all signs are pointing that doing it internally, even with the upfront capital cost, is either lower or in line with what the market can bear."