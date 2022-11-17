Northern Sask. man charged with manslaughter in death of 28-year-old son

RCMP say a man from the Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is facing a manslaughter charge related to the death of his son.

In a release, RCMP said the Wollaston Lake detachment received a report of an altercation at a home in Hatchet Lake at about 10:40 a.m. CST on Wednesday.

They said officers found an injured man at the home and he was later declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Police have identified the victim as Donald Mercredi, 28, of Hatchet Lake.

The accused, Donald Mercredi Sr., 56, was arrested at the scene, RCMP said.

He is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Friday.

RCMP said the family has been notified and victim services have been offered to them.

The Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation is located approximately 700 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.