Fatal trailer fire in Outlook on Monday under investigation

One person is dead after a trailer fire Monday in Outlook, a community 100 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

"The town extends its deepest sympathy to the friends and family of the community member whose life was lost in the tragic fire that also saw two homes completely engulfed in flames," the town said in a news release.

"In addition, we offer our full support and prayers to the family who lost their home but escaped with not much more than the clothes on their backs."

RCMP and fire fighters from nearby communities responded.

The cause of the fires is not yet known.