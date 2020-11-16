Regina man dead after single-vehicle crash near Grand Coulee, Sask.

A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Grand Coulee, Sask.

RCMP said they responded at about 9:30 a.m. CST Sunday to a report of a single vehicle submerged in a creek off a gravel road about four kilometres west of Grand Coulee.

The 22-year-old man from Regina was found dead in the vehicle. He was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

RCMP said they are investigating the cause of the collision and an autopsy has been ordered.

Grand Coulee is located about 17 kilometres west of Regina.