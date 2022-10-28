Saskatoon police fatally shoot man

Police in Saskatoon say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a boarding house on the 1300 block of Avenue E N. around 5:45 p.m. CST after a report of a man with a firearm at the multi-unit home.

When they arrived, officers heard shots fired.

Police went into the building to make sure people were safe. When they entered, they say they were confronted by an armed man.

He was fatally shot.

The block was immediately cordoned off and there was a heavy police presence brought into the area.

No police officers were injured in the incident, and police did not immediate release information on the person who died.

A Saskatoon patrol car sits outside a home where the man was fatally shot. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

An investigation into the shooting will be led by the Regina Police Service with assistance from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team. The Saskatoon Police Service also asked for two independent observers be involved in the investigation.