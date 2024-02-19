5 people, including 3 children, die in Davidson, Sask., house fire

A house fire in Davidson, Sask, took the lives of two seniors and three children on Sunday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Craik RCMP received a report of a house fire on Ottawa Street in Davidson, about 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP said its members attended the scene where the Davidson Fire Department was already responding and "discovered the residence in flames," according to a Monday news release.

"Several people were inside the home at the time of the fire," the release said.

An 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were removed from the house and transported to Davidson Hospital where police said they were pronounced deceased.

"Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of three children were found inside the home," the release said.

Autopsies for all five individuals are expected to take place in Saskatoon this week.

RCMP said it held the scene overnight and is still investigating the circumstances of the fire. The investigation is being assisted by the Davidson Fire Department, Saskatoon Coroners Service and Saskatchewan Public Safety.