Saskatoon woman dies in head-on collision north of Moose Jaw

One person is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 2, about 40 kilometres north of Moose Jaw, Friday evening.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the crash happened around 6 p.m.

The driver of a southbound vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Saskatoon, was declared dead at the scene.

Her family has been notified of her death. RCMP are not releasing her name.

The driver of a northbound vehicle, a 25-year-old woman from Moose Jaw, was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Regina with serious injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

RCMP said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and a Saskatchewan RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.