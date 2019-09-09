Saskatchewan's EMS family is mourning one of its own after a paramedic based in Meadow Lake was killed in a two-vehicle collision that also took the lives of two other people on Friday.

According to Beauval Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 155 at around 5 p.m. When they arrived on scene, emergency personnel tried to revive the three people, but they would not survive.

How many people were travelling in each vehicle is not clear at this time, but Jerry Morin Chief of Beauval Fire and Rescue, said the paramedic appeared to be a man in his 20s.

Beauval is a small community in northern Saskatchewan, about 400 kilometres north of Saskatoon and is served by the Meadow Lake Ambulance service.

A press release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed the death of a Meadow Lake paramedic while they were responding to call, but had little other information to provide.

"We are currently working to have community and staff supports in place to provide mental health assistance where needed," the statement explained.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all patients, individuals and families that have been involved and impacted by this tragic accident," it continued. "EMS personnel put themselves at risk to serve others, so it is especially heartbreaking when they are affected by such a crash. To protect the privacy of those involved, we will not be sharing any additional information at this time."

CBC Saskatoon has asked Saskatchewan RCMP for comment, but a response was not immediately received.

Trevor Lowey, interim executive director of the Association of Saskatchewan Paramedics, said any time a member of the EMS family dies, it's a reminder how dangerous the job can be.

"It underlines our vulnerability when we are responding to someone else's emergency and that, at anytime, we can also become an emergency ourselves," he said Saturday morning.

"The EMS family in the province numbers just over 2,000 members, so a lot of us, we all know everybody else," he said, adding he knows a number of people working in the Meadow Lake area.

"It's one of those waiting games where we're trying to find out if one of our close friends has been lost to us," he said.

He said paramedics across the province are encouraged to reach out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority for support if they've been affected by the crash.

The SHA also thanked all of those who responded to the crash to assist those in need and continue to offer help and support.

Morin, who was on scene at the crash, said the community of Beauval has been shaken as a result of the crash.

"It's a small community, so everybody knows everybody," he said. "It's a shock to everybody right now."

The RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash, but Morin said, with the weather turning quickly, he advised people to be cautious when travelling on northern roads.

"People should really, really take this weather into consideration when they're travelling," he said. "Take your time. Stay home. Do not travel. It's just not worth it."

Messages of support and condolence have already started to pour in. On Saturday morning, Saskatoon's ambulance service, Medavie Health Services West, took to Facebook to share their support.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the management and staff of Meadow Lake Ambulance, and to all of those affected by the tragic crash that occurred last night," the Facebook post said.

Traffic restrictions were in place for several hours as police investigated the crash but they appear to have been lifted as of Saturday morning according to Saskatchewan's Highway hotline.

