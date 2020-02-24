Fatal confrontation sparked by man urinating on fence, says witness

A witness at a Saskatoon murder trial says the incident began with a man urinating on a fence.

Dallin Lane Singharath, charged in the 2017 death of Tyler Applegate, sat in the prisoner's box showing no visible emotion as the trial began Monday morning in Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench.

Most of the two dozen people in the gallery appeared to be Applegate's family and supporters, some of whom wore "Justice for Tyler" T-shirts.

Applegate's wife and mother of their five children, Kathy Cardinal, was the first called to testify.

On the morning of July 22, 2017, Cardinal and Applegate had planned to help Cardinal's sister prepare for her driving test.

Kathy Cardinal, Tyler Applegate's common law partner, testified Monday at the man accused in Applegate's murder. (CBC)

She testified that she got out of the shower and heard yelling outside. A family friend then came into the house.

"I asked him if everything was alright," Cardinal said. "He said a guy pissed on the fence."

The man who urinated on the fence left, she said.

Shortly after, a truck pulled into the alley behind their home, she said.

Applegate picked up a chain dog leash from the back deck and wrapped it around his arm, she testified. In the other hand, he grabbed a child's bike and walked down the steps to the alley.

"I heard someone say 'Gun.' It all happened quickly," she said.

Cardinal said she was in the house when she heard what sounded like a gunshot, but didn't see any gun.

A friend brought a wounded Applegate into the kitchen, lied him on the floor and told Cardinal to call 911.

Applegate remained in hospital until he died nearly three weeks later.

"He never actually woke up at the hospital," Cardinal said, her eyes welling with tears. "We were there every day."

Cardinal said none of her family members were or are involved in gangs.

More witnesses are expected to testify this week. It's unclear how long the trial is expected to last.