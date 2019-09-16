'If Mother Nature co-operates, that'd be great': Hot, dry weather could be a boon for harvest season

Blair Cummins steps into his combine and starts harvesting his massive field of peas near Colonsay, Sask.

Cummins has been waiting for weather like this.

After weeks of wet, cool weather, it's sunny and due to reach 30 C Monday. He'd like to see this continue as long as possible.

"If Mother Nature co-operates, that'd be great," he said.

The forecast looks promising for Cummins, with no rain due in the area for several days. Cummins hopes clear skies and dry fields will allow them some time to catch up.

Cummins harvests peas near Colonsay on Monday. (Jason Warick/CBC)

At this time of year, Cummins has usually combined half of his crops, but this year he's only completed 10 per cent.

Cummins is not alone. According to the most recent provincial crop report, only 18 per cent of harvest is complete, compared with the average completion percentage at this point of nearly 60 per cent. This area east of Saskatoon has been the hardest hit, with most farmers averaging similar percentages to Cummins.

Even when the weather co-operates, equipment doesn't. Cummins had to take a break in the morning to check in his other combine, which got a flat tire.

"It's the nature of the business. Everybody knows stuff like that happens," he said with a laugh. "I'm old enough, I don't get too excited about that stuff anymore. Getting upset just takes too much energy."

Cummins said he's too old to get mad about things he can't control. He said he's just happy to be out in the sunshine, working with his family and friends.

"You like it or you love it. It's not just what we do, it's who we are — farmers."