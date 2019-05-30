Family worried about Saskatoon woman who has been missing for 2 weeks

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Labrina Lee Shirley was last seen on May 16 at a building in the 300 block of Second Avenue S. Shirley's family says she is in a vulnerable state.

Shirley is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with waist-length black hair and brown eyes. She wears her hair down and in a pony tail and has tattoos on her right arm and on her neck.

Shirley is often carrying a basketball and wearing a black and brown backpack. Her clothing usually consists of a combination of a black Adidas brand hoodie, a knee-length top that is sleeveless and sheer, blue jeans or black sweats, black booties or high top shoes.

Anyone with information on Shirley's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

