'Tell us what you did': Aunt pleads for information about nephew who's been missing 4 months

The aunt of a Cumberland House Cree Nation man missing for four months is urging anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.

"Tell us what you did," Loretta Deschambeault-Nabess said, addressing the unknown people responsible for her nephew Seth Deschambeault's disappearance.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

Deschambeault, 18, was last seen on May 29, 2022 in Prince Albert and reported missing to Prince Albert RCMP on June 6.

Police said last week that the disappearance is considered a homicide and under investigation by RCMP's major crime unit, although no body has been found.

"It's very hard, there's times we don't even sleep," Deschambeault-Nabess said. "We look at the community differently, we look at the neighbours differently."

On the day of his disappearance, her nephew was with his cousins — people he grew up with and had sleepovers with when they were younger — in Prince Albert, Deschambeault-Nabesse says, adding they might have linked up with other people at some point.

There's been a lot of speculation about what may have happened that night, but Deschambeault-Nabess is certain that someone knows the facts and she wants answers.

While she's hopeful her nephew will somehow turn up alive, Deschambeault-Nabess knows the odds are against it. That's why she feels its so important Deschambeault's remains are found and brought home.

"Then we can put him to rest," she said. "That's the only way to feel content with your loved one is they know where they are."

The loss and uncertainty has been hard on their family, especially her brother. Deschambeault's father, she says, adding the situation is complicated because relatives were with him on the night he disappeared.

Loved basketball

She describes her nephew as a smart kid who loved basketball and was looking forward to his last year of high school.

"His cousins were graduating — three of them graduated — and he said he wanted to graduate, too. He was going to be going to Grade 12 this fall … instead, we're looking for him."

She said it's been difficult for the family to raise awareness and search in Prince Albert, where he was last known to be, while living in Cumberland House Cree Nation. The drive between the communities takes about four hours.

Nevertheless, Deschambeault-Nabess says she plans to keep speaking out whenever she can until her newphew is found.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.