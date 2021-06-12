Saskatchewan RCMP Const. Shelby Patton's family said they're devastated by the death of a young man who loved his job and his community.

Patton, who worked out of the Indian Head detachment, was killed on Saturday morning in Wolseley, Sask., after officials said he was struck by a stolen truck from Manitoba. Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, fled the scene and were later arrested.

His grandmother Linda Patton, who spoke to CBC from Choiceland, Sask., on Sunday, said her entire family is devastated by the loss of the 26-year-old. She said he "was one of the best."

"It's hard too, because he was such a thoughtful person."

Linda Patton explained she hadn't seen her grandson for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said she's been getting updates on his work and career from his parents.

She said the family is completely broken as a result of the loss, as Patton was a person who always put others first. "He was just that type of person, I just can't say nice enough things about him," she said of Patton, who was from Yorkton, Sask.

Linda Patton said her grandson loved his job with a passion, recalling how he was just beaming when he became a member of the RCMP following his graduation. She explained her grandson would do anything for his community and those around him, with that desire to help making him a good fit for the RCMP.

"He wouldn't harm anyone, that's the type of person he was and he'd do anything for you," she said.

"To me, he's the best. The best type of person you can ever deal with."

He just loved it and he loved where he was working. -Linda Patton, grandmother of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton

Linda Patton said while it was always in the back of her mind that something may happen to her grandson while on duty, she said the family "never, ever thought that it would."

She said RCMP are flying Patton's parents into Regina from Stettler, Alta., as they deal with the loss.

Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer and assistant commissioner, paid tribute to Patton on Saturday. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

RCMP briefed the media Saturday evening about the incident, calling it "an extremely tragic time" for the RCMP and Patton's family.

"Const. Patton's family is also part of the RCMP family,'' said Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer and assistant commissioner. "They have lost a husband, son and brother."

Information from the RCMP indicated Patton had served at the Indian Head detachment of the RCMP for the entirety of his service — more than six years — before his death.

"A tragedy such as this shakes our entire RCMP family to its core, coast to coast," said Blackmore. "Although we wear a police uniform, we are regular people, going to our job each day, just as everyone else does.

"Today, Const. Patton will not come home from doing his job protecting the public."

2 suspects in custody, RCMP promises more updates

Two people, a man and a woman, are in police custody after they were arrested roughly two hours after Patton was killed. RCMP said more updates will be provided in the coming days.

Officials with the national police force also took time to thank a civilian who tried to provide medical assistance to the officer until emergency responders arrived. Patton's grandmother said the family also extends their gratitude to the person who tried to save his life.

"I couldn't thank them enough," she said.

The case is now being handled by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit North with the assistance of various RCMP detachments from across the province.

RCMP continue to investigate in Wolseley, Sask., following Patton's death. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

The mayor of Wolseley, where the incident took place, said the entire community has been affected by the loss. Gerald hill said the town is in a state of "utter shock and disbelief" as a heavy police presence descended on the town following the death.

"This kind of thing does not happen here," Hill said.

RCMP are now flying flags at half-mast and said they will release more information about how members of the public and can share condolences with Patton's family, friends and colleagues.