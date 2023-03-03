Family of Hodan Hashi, killed in Saskatoon nightclub, launches $1M lawsuit

The family of a woman killed in a Saskatoon nightclub fight in November has launched a $1-million lawsuit based, in part, on a graphic video of her death being shared widely on social media.

Hodan Hashi, 23, died Nov. 5 after an altercation with Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, at Lit Nightclub, located above the Crazy Cactus Restaurant and Lounge.

Theriault-Fisher is charged with manslaughter in the Ottawa native's death.

In the statement of claim, Saskatoon lawyer Nicholas Stooshinoff alleges that Theriault-Fisher "violently and intentionally assaulted Hodan with the intention of causing her to suffer grievous bodily injury or death."

It also alleges that Theriault-Fisher knew Hashi and had assaulted her on previous occasions.

At least one person among several who uploaded the video to social media platforms is also named in the suit.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The claim describes uploading the video of the fatal fight as "abhorrent, contemptible, flagrant, outrageous, and lacking in decency … in an effort to obtain social media notoriety or quasi-fame."

In an email to CBC, Regina lawyer Sharon Fox said Theriault-Fisher "vehemently denies the assertions set out in the statement of claim — specifically, that she assaulted the deceased."

"We have been instructed to vigorously defend this ill-conceived legal action and stand by our previous comments that Ms. Theriault-Fisher's actions were justifiable at law as self-defence. We will be making no further comments until the matters before the court are resolved."

The suit also targets the Crazy Cactus and Lit Nightclub, alleging the owners failed to provide a safe environment for its patrons that night.

The claim for damages includes funeral expenses, grief counselling as well as past and future loss of earnings.