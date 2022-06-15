Family of alleged Sask. care home abuse victim speaking out

Rick Boguski says he's disappointed he could not face the man who allegedly abused his brother.

Brent Gabona, a former staff member of a care home in the town of Hepburn, Sask., is charged with sexually assaulting five care home residents over a 17-year period starting in 1992. Boguski's brother, Darryl, is one of the alleged victims.

Normally victims of sexual assault cannot be named, but a judge agreed to a request from the Boguskis to lift the publication ban on Darryl's name. Rick said it's important for the public to see these are real people, not just statistics.

"It was really important for us to speak out. I think the impression was that this was just some individual in some institution somewhere," he said.

The Boguskis traveled from their home in Alberta to Saskatoon for the court matter, as did other families.

But in Saskatoon provincial court Tuesday, officials said Gabona wasn't there because he has COVID-19.

"We thought that Brent Gabona would be here. This would be the first time that Darryl and I would face Brent Gabona as his accusers. So we wanted to be here and look him in the eye. I wanted him to see Darryl," Boguski told reporters outside court, holding Darryl's hand.

Boguski says he wants everyone to know the damage that was done to his brother and others. He said his brother was not allowed to stay in the care home he'd lived for 25 years because he was acting out. Boguski said he now suspects it was because of the abuse he and others suffered for years.

Gabona told the judge by phone that he has not yet found a lawyer. His case was adjourned until the next appearance July 13 in Rosthern.