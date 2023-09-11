Family members say Melissa Bear pregnant with daughter when killed Aug. 29

Family members of homicide victim Melissa Bear say the 33-year-old was pregnant with a daughter when she was killed Aug. 29.

Police were called to Bear's home at 1102 St. Paul's Place. Bear died later that same day in hospital. Within days, police began searching for 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell.

Bluebell had an outstanding assault charge against Bear from Aug. 16. He was supposed to appear in provincial court on the day she died.

Police arrested him Sept. 7 in Saskatoon and charged him with second-degree murder.

Bear's relatives came to provincial court on Monday. Bluebell appeared by phone to hear the charges read and to get his next court date, which was set for Wednesday.

Bear's aunt, Andrea Naytowhow, spoke for the family.

"It's so hard to have the unanswered questions. Maybe we will never get all the answers we need, but we love her," she said.

Bear's mother could not come to court because she's at home caring for her dead daughter's five children.

"I know it's going to be a long road, but I told her, I was going to be my sister's strength, I was going to be here to comfort her, to cry with her," Naytowhow said.

Family members said that Bear was 30 weeks pregnant with her sixth child — a daughter — when she was killed.