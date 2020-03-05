Family confirm Ally Witchekan as city's latest homicide victim

Family are confirming that 28-year-old Ally Witchekan is Saskatoon's latest homicide victim.

She worked for the past nine years at Fire Creek Gas on 20th Street. Tiffany Witchekan found about her sister's death on Wednesday.

Ally Witchekan (Facebook)

"She never missed work, was never late for work, and then when we got a call that she didn't show up for work without calling, we knew something was wrong," she said.

Tiffany Witchekan, and staff at Fire Creek, were uniform in their praise of the young woman. They describe as outgoing, caring and fun to be around.

"Lots of friends she had, she's the sweetest, most caring person ever. Such a big heart. She helped everybody she could," said Tiffany.

Today, Saskatoon police are searching for Witchekan's Jeep with a vanity license plate.

Officers are searching for a 2017 Jeep Patriot with a vanity license plate that reads 4EVERL8.

Police presence in the 500 block of Geary Crescent in Saskatoon. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Police are advising the public not to approach the Jeep if they see it and report the sighting immediately to police.

So far, police have not released the names or descriptions of any suspects and Major Crimes and Forensic Identification continue to investigate the homicide.

This is the third homicide in Saskatoon this year.