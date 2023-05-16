Sask. family calls for independent body to handle missing person cases

A Saskatchewan family is calling for an independent body to handle missing person cases.

"There is more funding, more manpower needed," said Carson Poitras, stepfather of Happy Charles.

Charles was a 42-year-old mother when she went missing in Prince Albert more than six years ago. Her family is still holding out hope that they'll find her and she can get to know her seven grandsons.

Her family has been searching, hosting walks and trying to raise awareness of her case any way they can.

They were invited to a meeting of the Prince Albert Police Commission Tuesday.

Prince Albert Police gave an update on their city's various missing person cases. Charles's family thanked police for all their help. They said P.A. police didn't take them seriously at first, but communication has improved a lot.

The family called for an independent body to investigate missing person cases in the province. They say that body could encourage more people to come forward with tips and supply supports to families.

Happy Charles went missing more than six years ago in Prince Albert, Sask. (Submitted by Margaret Bird)

Poitras and his family say they won't stop searching until they get answers.

"We can't quit. We just can't quit until we find her," Poitras said.

Poitras said they plan to start a petition for the independent body. They said other families of missing persons agree more is needed.

P.A. police Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen said people can already submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers. Police Chief Jonathan Bergen also said there is already a federally-funded liaison officer to communicate with families. Both said they'd welcome any extra resources and that the family's idea is worth discussing.

They're hoping anyone with information about Charles will come forward to help the family and all the others waiting for answers.

"We're really trying to get the public to come forward," Edwardsen said. "These families, they're the ones we're working for. We hope they can find peace."