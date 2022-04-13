Family calling for answers after baby's leg broken at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) called for answers on Wednesday on behalf of the family of a baby it says was injured while a patient at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

A news release published on Tuesday night alleged baby Tobias Soosay was seen by his mother, Teelah Soosay on April 4, 2022 "in good spirits and doing well." It said that on April 7, when she next visited the baby — who'd been in the hospital's care since he was born prematurely in September — Teelah found Tobais in a full leg cast.

The FSIN said Teelah was not told what happened to her baby before her visit, or by an on-duty physician that day. As of Wednesday she and Tobais' grandmother had not received an explanation.

Teelah didn't offer much comment at a news conference hosted by the FSIN on Wednesday, as there was potential for legal action from the Soosay family.

"[That day] I walked in and his leg was covered up. I uncovered him to pick him up, just to find out he had a cast on, like a whole leg cast," she said on Wednesday.

"It scared me."

An FSIN spokesperson said Tobias suffered from a broken right femur. The family still had no explanation as to why or how his leg was broken. Tobias was still in care at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

Legal counsel present at the news conference said the family was still in the initial stages of "deciding what to do."

SHA issues apology

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), which oversees the children's hospital, said it was sorry to hear of Teelah and her family's concerns about Tobias' injury.

A written statement said the health authority was "working to ensure conversations with family and their supports, formal safety event processes and appropriate medical investigations" were completed.

The health authority said in an emailed statement it wasn't able to comment further on the case due to privacy.

An SHA spokesperson said when concerns such as the Soosay family's come to its attention, reviews are conducted including case conferences or patient safety incident reviews.

The email said care team and senior leadership meet with patients and family to review facts, including a patient's chart and information reported by care team members.

Tobais Soosay's family was on hand Wednesday, though only his mother, pictured sitting on the right, spoke briefly about what it was like to discover her son in a full leg cast earlier this month. (Trever Bothorel / CBC News)

The intent of a case conference, the email said, was to ensure the family is aware of all aspects of a patient's care and answer any questions the family may have about the facts presented.

Reviews can result in a critical incident being identified and reported to the Ministry of Health, SHA said.

Formal investigation needed: FSIN

FSIN Vice Chief David Pratt said the organization would support the family no matter what course of action they take.

He called for an independent investigation, including FSIN-appointed health officials, conducted by staff at the hospital and health authority.

"This can't be covered up," he said.

"Too often as First Nations people we're dealing with incidents within the health-care system and within the justice system, and they're swept under the rug."

The SHA said it would review the Soosay family case, while the minister of health said if a critical incident report comes about, the details would be made public. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nations Chief Tanya Aguliar-Antiman said the nation was upset to learn what happened to one of their own in what she called one of the most recognized hospitals in Saskatchewan.

"We have kokums, we have moms, we have dads who are angry. Explain to us how a seven-month old baby can break their femur bone," she said.

"Our nation is asking for answers. We look to everybody, the province, the feds, the federation, FSIN to move this along."

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback said he asked his council to look at the matter through Jordan's Principle and would offer their support to Teelah and her family in any way his community could from Alberta.

Jordan's Principle is a child-first principle designed to ensure Indigenous children get the appropriate medical care they require, regardless of government jurisdiction.

In response to the concerns raised by the FSIN, the SHA said First Nations and Métis health services are offered, including access to elders or cultural support workers and "patient navigators," who help with communication between care teams and patients.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman said he was aware of the case, but couldn't offer much detail because it focused on a specific patient. He said provincial policies were in place to ensure the ministry was aware of critical incident reports when they happen and to ensure the ministry follows up to make sure similar incidents don't happen again.

"This is something new and we make that information public, protecting the individual's identity, if there is a critical incident anywhere within our health-care system," Merriman said, adding he hoped Tobias was getting the care he needed.

"My team will follow up and once we get that critical incident [report], if it does get to that level, we'll make sure it gets to the public."