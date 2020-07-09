Loon Lake man who posed as young woman on Facebook to lure kids sentenced to 5 years

The young victims thought they were communicating on social media with a sexually aggressive teenage girl.

Instead, they were dealing with a 26-year-old sexual predator from Loon Lake, Sask., named Steven Joseph Lasas, who posed as a girl and convinced them to send explicit photos and video.

In one instance, the fictitious female alter ego convinced a 16-year-old boy to meet with Lasas at a hotel and film their encounter "because she thought it would be hot," said prosecutor Lana Morelli.

On Wednesday, Lasas was sentenced in Saskatoon provincial court to five years in prison, after pleading guilty in April to making and possessing child pornography, child luring and sexual assault.

Morelli said the investigation began when a grandparent contacted police after finding disturbing communications on their 10-year-old grandson's phone.

"In those messages, Steven Lasas had asked the child to perform sexual acts over video chat, as well as meet him in a public place for $30 in order to participate in sexual activity," she said in an interview Thursday.

The investigation led to Lasas's arrest in January in Saskatoon and police seizing his phone.

Police identified a 16-year-old boy shown being sexually assaulted. He ended up speaking to police and Lasas was subsequently charged with sexual assault, luring and making explicit materials available to the teen.

It was at this point police came to realize that Lasas had created an online female persona.

By the end, police confirmed three victims — boys, aged 10, 14 and 16 — and got an admission from Lasas that he had created the fake account to connect with young children.

"He also advised that he had two other accounts that he had been using and had spoken to at least 20 people, most boys, some girls," Morelli said.