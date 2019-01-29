Extreme cold warnings spread throughout Sask.

Freezing air from the Arctic has created a bitter cold that's hit much of Saskatchewan and launched extreme weather warnings from Environment Canada.

"Let's call this a pretty typical winter situation," said Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike Rousseau.

"We have bitterly cold air that is flooding down through the eastern prairies, through Saskatchewan."

Temperatures will slide into the low -30 C region in the north-east grain belt throughout Tuesday morning. In Saskatoon temperatures are expected to drop below -30 C while in Regina temperatures could hover around the minus 29 range.

High northerly winds have created a dangerous combination with those cold temperatures. Winds blowing between 15 to 20 kilometres per hour led to wind chill values between -40 and -45 in some areas.

The winds were caused by low pressure coming in from northwest Ontario that collided with the Arctic winds.

Environment Canada has placed much of the province under an extreme cold warning starting Monday. ((Environment Canada))

Warmer air from the Pacific Ocean is expected to arrive by Thursday and will bring some relief to the province.

Rousseau's best advice was to dress in layers, and to wear a good pair of gloves (or two) and a hat.