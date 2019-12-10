Extreme cold warning in place for north and southeast Sask.
Environment Canada says frigid temperatures expected to last until Wednesday
An arctic ridge of freezing cold air has brought cold weather warnings to two parts of the province.
As of early Tuesday morning, Environment Canada had declared extreme cold weather warnings for the far north, — including La Loche, Fond du Lac and Wollaston Lake — and the southeast —including Humboldt, Kamsack, Yorkton and Bienfait.
In the far north, windchills are expected to rise during the day, but will plunge back down, making it feel like –45 C to –50 C tonight.
In southeastern Saskatchewan, windchill is expected to make it feel like something in the –40 range by Tuesday evening.
People across the province are asked to dress for the weather and watch for signs of cold including shortness of breath and chest pain.
Pet owners are also asked to use caution and keep dogs and cats inside.
Temperatures are expected to get back to normal by Wednesday.
