Extreme cold warning for Regina, Prince Albert, Yorkton starting Monday night

An arctic high pressure system is expected to create extremely cold conditions in Saskatchewan starting tonight.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for a large section of the province, stretching from Wollaston Lake in the north down to the U.S. border.

"It looks like Wednesday morning could be some of the coldest temperatures of the of the winter, at least out near the Manitoba border," said meteorologist Mark Melsness. "It might be pushing the minus 40 mark out there in a few places."

Wind chills that will feel like minus 40 to minus 45 are expected to continue through Wednesday.

Temperatures are still expected to be very cold in areas outside of the warning. Saskatoon temperatures are expected to drop to -31 C tonight, with a wind chill that will feel like -39.

Warmer air from the Pacific Ocean is expected to arrive by Thursday and will bring some relief to the province.