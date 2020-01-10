Extreme cold warning issued for Saskatoon, other Sask communities

Saskatoon and several other Saskatchewan communities are under an extreme cold warning, with wind chills exceeding -40C.

According to Environment Canada, the warning extends west past the Battlefords to Lloydminster and Meadow Lake.

Environment Canada issued an extreme weather warning Friday morning for Saskatoon and other communities such as North Battleford and Stony Rapids.

There's also an extreme cold warning in the far north, affecting Fond du Lac, Stony Rapids and other nearby locations.

The City of Saskatoon's website lists a number of locations for people to get inside and warm themselves. They include the Lighthouse, the Friendship Inn, the Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, the Bridge Fellowship Centre, the Saskatoon (Westside) Community Clinic, the Switch Clinic and others. Minors are also welcome at Egadz youth centre.

Several locations in Saskatoon are available for people to warm up during frigid weather. (CBC)

Saskatoon's forecast high for Friday is -20C, with a wind chill of -29C, according to Environment Canada. Saturday and Sunday are expected to warm slightly, but next week's forecast highs are all -24C or colder.