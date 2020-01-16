Most school buses across the province cancelled due to extreme cold

Many school buses across the province have once again been cancelled today with the notable exception of Saskatoon.

School buses in Regina, including the Francophone schools, are not running for all of today.

Temperatures were in the low -30s C but the windchill made it feel like -45.

The schools themselves remain open.

Other school divisions that have cancelled buses this morning include routes transporting students within the Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle and Indian Head areas for Prairie Valley School Division.

That includes schools in Balgonie, Bethune, Edenwold, Grand Coulee, Lumsden, Milestone, Pense, Pilot Butte, Regina Beach, White City, Balcarres, Cupar, Fort Qu'Appelle, Kelliher, Lemberg, Lipton, Neudorf, Southey, Indian Head, McLean, Montmartre, Qu'Appelle, Sedley, Vibank and Wolseley.

But Prairie Valley expects to operate buses this afternoon. Any planned curricular or extra-curricular trips scheduled to depart prior to noon have also been cancelled.

The entire province is still under a cold weather warning, Environment Canada says. (CBC News)

Parents are being urged to report to the school if your child will be absent to ensure students are accounted for and safe. If conditions worsen and routes cannot operate to transport students home at the end of the school day, a notification will be sent at 1 p.m.

Other school divisions that have cancelled buses today include the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division that serves Prince Albert, the Living Sky School Division that serves North Battleford and area, Prairie South Schools (Moose Jaw and area).

In Saskatoon school buses are running despite the frigid conditions, though there are some routes that will experience delays.

The temperature hit -36 C in Saskatoon this morning, but there is little wind so the windchill was still below the threshold that would cancel buses.



