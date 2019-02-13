Extreme cold warning persists across Central Saskatchewan

Extreme wind chills are still a factor in central Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Early temperatures in the low minus-30s with wind chills below -40 C got slightly warmer during the day, but an extreme cold warning remained in place.

"Walk fast, shield yourself from the wind. It's terrible," said Caleb Scott, who was walking in downtown Saskatoon.

Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and North Battleford are the cities under an Environment Canada extreme cold warning.

Temperatures will still be below normal throughout the day, with extreme cold expected to return for much of southern Saskatchewan overnight on Wednesday.

The extreme cold was expected to ease up during the day, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

Thursday is expected to be similarly cold, and temperatures are going to rise by about 10C in the following five days, according to Environment Canada's seven-day forecast.

Lauren Sherstobitoff has been working outdoors doing block and brickwork in Saskatoon.

An orange tent that keeps the mud Sherstobitoff uses from freezing offers her a bit of shelter from the elements. Her only tip to people working in the construction sector was to dress appropriately.

"Dress warm, that's all I gotta say. Wear mitts, wear thermal socks, stay warm," Sherstobitoff said.

Environment Canada is warning people that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Weather warnings can be seen on Environment Canada.