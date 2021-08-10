Extendicare Sask. workers without new contract, pay raises for 4 years now: union

Securing a new collective agreement for Saskatchewan Extendicare workers who have gone without pay raises for four years is vital as the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) moves to take over the company's five care homes in the province, says the union for those workers.

"This needs to be the priority, and not just for Extendicare and SEIU-West. Quite frankly, I think a fair collective agreement is a legal requirement on all of us, including the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority," said Barbara Cape, the president of SEIU-West.

It's been a turbulent time for Extendicare employees. Several Saskatchewan Extendicare homes have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, including Parkside Extendicare in Regina, where 42 residents died during an outbreak last winter.

An ombudsman report found that Extendicare was "woefully unprepared" for the Parkside outbreak and that the company's top brass did not do enough to support workers on the ground. The ombudsman also highlighted the role some staff played in the outbreak, including coming to work while sick and not properly distancing from each other in the break room.

"The media portrayal has really affected them," Cape said of reporting on the ombudsman report.

"It's so hard to articulate how hard the work is in a long-term care facility. We're talking about lifting residents. It is physically demanding. But through this pandemic, it has been incredibly psychologically and emotionally gut wrenching.… Now we have to all be responsible to see that they are compensated fairly and retroactivity."

Last week, the Ministry of Health and the SHA announced that negotiations will begin with the aim of the SHA taking over all five of Extendicare's Saskatchewan facilities: Parkside and two other homes in Regina, plus one home in Moose Jaw and another in Saskatoon. Extendicare owns the homes and has provided care at them under a contract with the SHA for years.

BELOW: Cape's letter to union members after the planned takeover was announced

The negotiations around the shift of control could take months, the SHA said. Many things, including the potential cost of buying the buildings and the cost of operating the decades-old facilities, are unclear.

CBC News has reached out to the ministry and health authority about SEIU-West's contract concerns.

James Blakley has worked as a special care aide at the Preston care home in Saskatoon for more than 10 years.

He said last week's takeover announcement initially created fear and panic among workers worried about their jobs. But he said Extendicare managers later assured them "no one is going to be losing their jobs" during and after the transition.

James Blakley has worked as a special care aide at Preston Saskatoon for over a decade. (Submitted by Jasen Blakley)

Employees also wondered whether the SHA might not just knock down some of the Extendicare buildings, Blakley said.

The oldest of the homes dates back to 1963, according to Extendicare. The company has acknowledged its buildings were not built in line with modern infection control practices. Problems with ventilation and crowded, four-person rooms have been flagged by the SHA for years.

"At Preston, we've had floods in the last couple of years that have destroyed our staff room," Blakley said. "The hallways are narrow and crowded. The two-bed wards that we have are very crowded, especially when there's wheelchairs."

Late last year, Extendicare announced it would only house up to two people per room, down from a previous maximum of four.

The ombudsman report found that concerns about Parkside's crowded four-person rooms were flagged early in the pandemic, but that no major action was taken to reduce the number of occupied beds until after the outbreak took hold.

The ombudsman also called on the SHA to ensure its standards and practices for communicable disease prevention and control are consistently applied in all special-care homes in Saskatchewan, including annual inspections.

A more recent review preceding the takeover announcement found that infection control practices varied significantly between the five Saskatchewan homes.

Blakley said the SHA taking over could lead to better, more consistent care for residents.

"I think, [with] having everything streamlined with the health authority so that everything is standardized among different long term care facilities, we're going to be able to implement best practices for things that work for Saskatchewan people instead of relying on a big company out of Toronto telling us what to do," he said.