2 separate Saskatoon fires caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

The Saskatoon Fire Department Fires said two major fires Saturday were caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Around 4:30 p.m. CST the fire department responded to a two-alarm fire on Salloum Union in Evergreen when a fire in a single-family home spread to a second home.

Both homes were heavily engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

The fire department determined the cause of the fire to be cigarettes being butted into a plastic container.

The estimated damage to the homes is $1 million.

While on route to this fire in Evergreen, calls came in reporting the fire had spread to a second home. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Townhouse fire Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, three units in a townhouse on Langlois Way in Stonebridge received heavy fire, smoke and water damage, the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

The fire started on an exterior balcony due to smoking material that was not properly discarded into a flower pot.

The fire department is reminding the public that peat moss in flower pots is extremely combustible when dried out and that you should avoid using flower pots as ashtrays.

The fire department says the cause of this fire in Stonebridge was smoking materials being discarded into a flower pot. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

The fire department estimates that blaze also caused $1 million in damages.

In both cases, all residents were evacuated safely and no one was hurt.

The fire department said smokers should dispose of their cigarettes in a metal or ceramic container filled with sand or water.