CBC Proud Sponsor of The Word On The Street Festival





CBC Saskatoon is very proud to sponsor this year's Word on the Street Saskatoon Book & Magazine Festival, Sun. June 9, on Broadway Avenue.

The Word on the Street Saskatoon Book & Magazine Festival is a FREE public festival that celebrates the written word and champions literacy through a one-day event each year. Some of Canada's best authors will be visiting Saskatoon for this festival to celebrate books and reading!



Join Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel and acclaimed CBC personality & author, Grant Lawrence in the Horizon tent at 12 noon. Grant and host, Saskatoon's Kirby Wirchenko will be discussing his book "Dirty Windshields: The Best and the Worst of the Smugglers Tour Diaries"



