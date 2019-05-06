CBC Proud Sponsor of The Word On The Street Festival

Skip to Main Content
Celebrate the magic of reading!

Taron Cochrane · CBC Communications ·
CBC Saskatoon is very proud to sponsor this year's Word on the Street Saskatoon Book & Magazine Festival, Sun. June 9, on Broadway Avenue.

The Word on the Street Saskatoon Book & Magazine Festival is a FREE public festival that celebrates the written word and champions literacy through a one-day event each year. Some of Canada's best authors will be visiting Saskatoon for this festival to celebrate books and reading!  

Join Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel and acclaimed CBC personality & author, Grant Lawrence in the Horizon tent at 12 noon. Grant and host, Saskatoon's Kirby Wirchenko will be discussing his book "Dirty Windshields: The Best and the Worst of the Smugglers Tour Diaries"

(Photo courtesy - Shimon Karmel)

