Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

June 21 - June 30

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

For ten days each summer, the city of Saskatoon bursts into song as the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival plays host to hundreds of world class artists. Over 85,000 hungry music fans devour the sounds of jazz, blues, funk, pop, and world music each year, with a program that spans as many genres as it does continents.

They'll be announcing their 2019 lineup with presale starting Tuesday, April 9 12 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 12 p.m.

Tune in this week to CBC Radio One's Saskatoon Morning with host Leisha Grebinski on 94.1FM and at cbc.ca/saskatoon weekdays from 6-8:30 a.m and The Afternoon Edition with host Garth Materie weekdays from 4-6 p.m. for exclusive Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Beat the Box Office ticket giveaways!