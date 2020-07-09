Here's where the Evan Penner arrest investigation is at, nearly 1 year later

A year after the incident, five civilians are set to review the findings of an investigation into the violent arrest of an Indigenous man in Saskatoon.

On July 4, 2020, the Saskatoon Police Service took Evan Penner, a 27-year-old Cree man from northern Manitoba, into custody after a protracted struggle that was partially captured on video by a bystander. The video showed Penner being punched, pepper sprayed and Tasered. Advocates said the level of force was excessive and called for the swift firing of the officers involved.

Soon after the altercation, Saskatchewan's Public Complaints Commission (PCC) launched an investigation into the arrest. The work was done by an in-house PCC investigator who is a former police officer from Ontario, said David Wade, the commission's executive director. Wade said he could not recall which Ontario force the investigator had worked for.

Wade said in late May that the five civilian commissioners were expected to do their final review of the findings in early June.

"We welcome a full and transparent investigation by the PCC, and will continue to do so in the future," said Chris Rhodes, the new president of the Saskatoon Police Association, the union for Saskatoon police officers.

Rhodes said that the investigation does not involve any former members of the Saskatoon Police Service currently employed by the commission.

WATCH | The bystander video of the Evan Penner arrest

A video of an arrest that took place July 4 in Saskatoon had prompted calls from advocates for officers to be fired.

Any form of police investigating police remains a concern for Vice Chief Heather Bear of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

"It gives me a lack of confidence in terms of the whole system," Bear said. "Are we really going to make them accountable and have true justice for the victims at their hands?"

"I'm not saying that every police officer is bad," Bear added. "....the officers I'm in contact with are people [who] really want to help and make change."

Last summer, the provincial Ministry of Justice announced a funding boost for the PCC. Former chair Brent Cotter said that would allow the commission to broaden its slate of investigators to include "people who have the skill-set but not necessarily drawn from police."

Beyond the former officer from Ontario investigating the Penner incident, the commission's three other in-house investigators are former officers with the Regina Police Service, Wade said.

Next steps

Bear said it's sad that when a PCC file gets underway, "it is a long process."

John Clarke, the former executive director of the commission, previously said the length of an investigation depends in part on the body being investigated.

"The PCC acts expeditiously as we can on complaints, assuming that the PCC get prompt access to the Saskatoon Police Service materials and timely access to witnesses, including the police officers themselves," Clarke said last summer of the Penner investigation.

If the PCC finds there is a possibility of criminal misconduct, it has to alert Crown prosecutors, which can also delay the PCC's work, Clarke added.

According to the PCC's website, once an investigation is completed, the five-person commission will decide whether police misconduct occurred, and share its conclusion and recommendations with the chief of police.

The chief is then responsible for meting out any discipline.

The ministry said the commission's report will also go to Evan Penner.

According to its latest publicly available annual report, the commission received a total of 14 complaints about alleged "unnecessary violence" from April 1, 2019, to March 21, 2020, including seven complaints in Saskatoon. The report does not specify how many of the "unnecessary violence" complaints were substantiated.

It does state that of the total 186 complaints received by the commission during that period, 11 were substantiated, four were unsubstantiated, 42 were unfounded, 20 were withdrawn, 43 did not support further investigation, 13 were resolved and 51 were still underway.