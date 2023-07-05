Electric vehicle users say travel plans have to be adapted due to unreliable charging infrastructure in Sask.

Electric vehicle drivers say they are having to grapple with a slowly growing infrastructure in Saskatchewan.

As of July 3, there were 1,446 electric vehicles, or EVs, registered in Saskatchewan, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Glenn and Shannon Wright of Vanscoy, Sask., were among the first 40 registrants of EVs in Saskatchewan and have been driving their car for daily commute for the past five years, saving what they estimate is about $21,000 worth of gasoline.

"There was very little charging infrastructure then. It was very difficult. It's not accelerating like I would have hoped, yet I see new gas stations building all around," Glenn said. "We need more clean infrastructure as we try to decarbonize."

Glenn said there is a lot of misinformation around EVs in Saskatchewan which is a contributing factor to their slow adoption. Wright has run in Saskatchewan elections for the NDP, the Green Party and as an independent candidate. He is also a board member of SaskEV, a group of EV drivers and enthusiasts in Saskatoon, and said their membership is inching closer to the 100 mark.

Glenn Wright says it is difficult to find Level 3 chargers that can charge a vehicle in an hour. There are level two chargers on some highways but they take up to 9 hours for a full charge depending on the type of EV and environmental conditions. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Nipawin is one of some central and northern communities that were starting to address the need for charging stations to make the areas friendly to tourists. The town had planned to install three charging stations. Many members of the public opposed the move and in an unanimous decision recently, the council rescinded that motion.

"Not installing charging in Nipawin is hurting the community from tourism dollars and it's making it less accessible for people," he said, noting he can understand some concerns around mining for car material among others.

"It's sort of like 1950 where a community is saying we don't want power to run through the community, not realizing the benefits that come with it… it's unfortunate that Nipawin made this decision. They will regret it."

Joel Cardinal, chief administrative officer for Nipawin, said the town was eligible for a federal grant through Éco-West Canada.

"But the general consensus among the public was very much against the installation. They think this is something private businesses should pursue," Cardinal said.

"It's a fair point that this decision would close off the town essentially from any EV traveller willing to come to town. We still might have to put this infrastructure down the line. There is a void and the pressure to provide such service will only grow."

Charging desserts in Saskatchewan

Glenn said presently Highway 1 and Highway 16, or the Yellowhead Highway, are two highways in Saskatchewan that are well serviced with charging stations.

"But if you are beyond those two, it's much more difficult to find reliable charging infrastructure."

Glenn said on the route to Meadow Lake, La Loche, La Ronge and any place north of the latter, there are many gaps with almost no superchargers and only a few level two charging stations available. The level two charging stations can provide roughly 40 kilometres of distance for every hour of charging.

"Many EV drivers in Saskatoon would like a direct route to Calgary for instance but have to make a detour to Swift Current or Kindersley to charge," he said.

The couple said EVs should be looked at as a public service as there are no profits to be made there. However, the environmental benefits are abound. They suggest removing provincial sales tax on EVs to boost their adoption in the province.

"There are charging desserts in the province where you have to go out of the way to find a charging station," Shannon Wright said. "There are gaps in the infrastructure."

Scott McGregor, spokesperson for SaskPower, agrees. He said SaskPower's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program , which is supported by Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, will have 20 communities that will be awarded up to $200,000 to install fast chargers.

"Six contracts have been awarded in Davidson, Outlook, Prince Albert, North Battleford and Yorkton. First two are in service and the other four by the end of the year. Three additional would be next year," he said noting all are level three chargers.

SaskPower does not track the number and levels and locations of chargers in Saskatchewan, McGregor noted.

The couple says they have had black smoke blown at their car and on instances been “shown the finger” for driving an EV with a rear side reading “an electric car would save you $300 a month”. They say this mindset coupled with misinformation and lack of proper EV infrastructure adds to the slow adoption of EVs in the province. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Shannon said many of the initial chargers were put up at gas stations which would mean waiting at that location for an hour while their Chevrolet Bolt charges.

"We are stuck in a cultural mindset that you are driving a car, so you need to stop at a filling station made for cars. People building these stations don't have EVs or are not thinking about it."

She said a charging station by restaurants, museums, libraries or civic centres would be more apt. Additionally, EV owners should be billed for the amount of energy they consume to charge their vehicles and not the time they spend charging, Shannon said.

The couple have had black smoke blown at their car from diesel trucks or "shown the finger" for driving an EV with a rear side reading "an electric car would save you $300 a month".

Tesla drivers say more superchargers needed

Jim Clifford, an associate professor at University of Saskatchewan, recently took a long trip driving his Tesla Model Y range from Saskatoon to Vancouver to San Francisco and back.

"Saskatoon is probably in one of the worst populated zones in North America. Roads to Kindersely, Rosetown, all the way to Calgary, have no superchargers or level 3 charger of any kind," he said.

"It takes an hour and a half to drive down to Swift Current to charge and then again take onto the long journey."

Clifford said the technology is ready for mass adoption for EVs but in Saskatchewan, it does not exist past Lac La Ronge.

"Saskatchewan is probably one of the worst provinces in Canada for EVs," he said, noting how B.C. is leading the way to boost EV infrastructure.

"BC Hydro, the provincial electricity company, has started building fast chargers everywhere, so one can now get up to Jasper using the BC Hydro network."

Jim Clifford says the biggest pike he ever caught was at the dam in Nipawin but he will prefer fishing elsewhere until the town gets an EV infrastructure. (Submitted by Jim Clifford)

A model, Clifford said, Saskatchewan can replicate to boost tourism and connect EV travellers from other provinces to all the fishing and hunting areas in the province. He said Tesla is installing its chargers in parts of the U.S. and Canada and it could be an opportunity for SaskPower to swoop in.

"SaskPower is aware of other jurisdictions taking initiative and installing their own charging stations but there are no present plans to follow that suit. But we are always reevaluating," McGregor said.

Clifford said other communities should also think about including EV infrastructure as it is a great way to bring people into community, stores and cafes as their EVs charge.

"The biggest pike I ever caught was at the dam in Nipawin in October 2020. I am probably not going to go there unless there is EV infrastructure. I might rather go fishing near [Prince Albert] where there is that infrastructure."

Regina resident Naval Madiratta owns two Teslas and said he too would not take a trip to Nipawin.

"I won't set out to any area that doesn't have superchargers. I would spend my tourism dollars in more progressive communities," the 38-year-old said. "Saskatchewan is probably the worst I have seen in my travel for EV infrastructure."

As vehicle manufactures like General Motors, Hyundai, Volvo and such are planning on switching to Tesla's extensive charging network beginning early next year, Madiratta said there would be more demand, especially for Teslas which just take $12 for the full tank.

"Going out to some less travelled areas in Saskatchewan can be a hiccup. Last year, my friends and I went to Denver, Colorado from Regina. On the fastest route to take, there is no supercharge between Regina and Glendive, Montana. It's almost 350 to 400 kilometeres," he said.

Regina resident Naval Madiratta who owns two Teslas says there should be more level three charging stations in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Naval Madiratta)

A longer route with an added hour of detour to Weyburn would have to be taken but the group took their "chance and arrived with two per cent battery at Glendive".

At the Elk Ridge resort near Prince Albert National Park, Madiratta said there were only level two charging spots available in the vicinity which would have meant up to nine hours of charging to get the vehicle going.

"Unless you are by the water for nine hours, it's not the best solution. I had my portable charger, so we pulled out the stove and plugged my portable charger into the stove outlet and we charged my and my friend's car. It was inconvenient," he said.

"We need more level three charging stations in Saskatchewan. Those chargers are not for the people living in that community, but people travelling to that community. That will give them an opportunity to capture some tourism dollars."