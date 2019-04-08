Sask. man in custody searched for pornography, texted boy for nude photos, dangerous offender hearing told

Staff going through Ethan Fergusson's personal effects at a community training residence in Saskatoon made an unsettling discovery on May 25, 2017, his dangerous offender hearing was told Tuesday.

They found an iPhone 4S with an internet connection.

That discovery was unsettling because Fergusson was serving a two-year sentence, after pleading guilty in 2016 to child luring and possessing child pornography.

He was in the lower-security community home after being transferred from the Saskatoon jail in February 2017. He was not supposed to be near the internet.

The revelations about what staff discovered are in an agreed statement of facts entered into evidence at his hearing at Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon, which began Monday.

When it was discovered, Fergusson gave staff the password to the smartphone. A forensic examination of the phone revealed that between May 10 and May 25, 2017 — while he was in custody — he surfed the web.

"Of interest, is that the Offender had visited the pages of, or attempted to contact other offenders including: Shane Pattison (previously convicted for numerous child pornography offences), Kyle Hameluck (previously convicted for sexually based offences), and Clinton Janzen (previously convicted for child pornography offences)," the forensic examination document said.

"The web history showed visits to pornography websites, and searches for Aiden Pratchett (RCMP Officer convicted for child pornography offences) and Shane Pattison."

In addition to prowling porn sites, Fergusson also reached out to potential victims.

The timeline in the document shows that he was transferred to the community home Feb. 13, 2017. On May 11, he texted a 17-year-old boy and requested nude photos. The teen declined.

They texted back and forth, with Fergusson offering to buy photos, until the teen's father intervened and said he would contact police. That was on May 14.

The next day, May 15, Fergusson volunteered to training home staff that he had asked a teen for innappropriate pictures.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit laid nine new charges against the then-27-year-old.

Two weeks have been set aside for the dangerous offender hearing. Prosecutor Leslie Dunning wants Fergusson to serve a finite sentence followed by a period of intensive long-term supervision.

The dangerous offender designation is reserved for Canada's most violent criminals and sexual predators.

Crown attorneys must show that there is a high risk that the criminal will commit violent or sexual offences in the future.

Once given the designation, the offender can be imprisoned for an indeterminate period, with no chance of parole for seven years, or can be given regular prison sentence, plus a long-term supervision order in the community of up to 10 years.