Estevan Police Service calls for probe after video shows officer punching man during arrest

Warning: The video in this story may be disturbing to some viewers

A civilian complaints body is looking into an incident that happened early Sunday morning where a member of the Estevan Police Service was captured on video delivering three swift blows to a man he and another officer were arresting.

The 20-second video, which does not show what led to the arrest or what caused it to turn physical, was posted on social media later on Sunday.

Estevan's chief of police, Paul Ladouceur, said in a news release issued Monday that while the video is disturbing, it "only represents a portion of the overall interaction."

Watch the video below:

A civilian complaints body is looking into an incident that happened early Sunday morning where a member of the Estevan Police Service was captured on video delivering three swift blows to a man he and another officer were arresting. 0:22

'The situation escalated quickly'

The video begins shows two police officers subduing a man in front of the Room by Room Furniture store, located by the intersection of Sixth Street and 13th Avenue in Estevan.

About 10 seconds into the video, the officer on the left can be seen punching the man three times.

According to Ladouceur's statement, the altercation happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"The situation escalated quickly, resulting in officers using force on the individual," the statement read.

Ladouceur said the police service has requested an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission, an independent, non-police, five-person body appointed by the provincial government.

"As a police service, we are accountable to the public we serve," Ladouceur wrote. "I am certain that the public has many questions surrounding the incident and I believe the public is entitled to answers."

Read Chief Ladouceur's full statement below. On mobile? Click here.

The Public Complaints Commission ensures "that both the public and the police receive a fair and thorough investigation of a complaint against the municipal police in Saskatchewan," according to the commission's latest annual report.

Ladouceur said the police service would not comment further, "to protect the integrity of the PCC's investigation."

"I wish to assure the public that an update will be provided at the conclusion of the investigation," he wrote.

John Clark, the commission's director, confirmed a social media video will be among the materials sent to the commission. The commission will then decide whether to investigate the scuffle, Clark said.

Whether the man was injured in the incident is unknown. CBC News has asked Estevan Police Service for details.

According to the commission's website, if a person is seriously injured in a police incident, the police force involved must ask Saskatchewan's deputy minister of justice to appoint an investigation observer from another police service or RCMP detachment. This observer then reports back to the ministry.

CBC News has asked the ministry if an observer has been requested for this incident.