4 charged following cocaine trafficking investigation in Estevan

Police in Estevan, Sask., and RCMP have charged four people following a cocaine-trafficking investigation involving two men from British Columbia.

Around midnight on Nov. 28, officers from the Estevan Police Service and Estevan RCMP executed search warrants at a motel room in Midale, about 40 kilometres northwest of Estevan, and at a residence in Bienfait, just over 10 kilometres east of Estevan.

"We say it time and time again that those who choose to traffic drugs will eventually be caught," Estevan police Chief Paul Ladouceur said in a news release. "The Estevan Police Service continues to make drug enforcement a priority."

Four men were taken into custody without incident and police seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine and methamphetamine as a result of the search.

Police say money and other items used in the distribution of cocaine were also seized from both of the properties.

A 28-year-old man from B.C. is now facing charges of cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 25-year-old man from B.C. is charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Two men from Estevan and Bienfait, 41 and 38, have been charged with possessing cocaine and methamphetamine.

The two Saskatchewan men have been released and will appear in court at a future date, while the two men from B.C. are set to appear in Estevan provincial court on Dec. 2.

Estevan is about 190 kilometres southeast of Regina.