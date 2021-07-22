Escaped inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge found dead

A 43-year-old inmate of a minimum-security federal institution has died after escaping one week prior.

On Tuesday, Euguene Desjarlais was found dead after walking away from the Willow Cree Healing Lodge in Duck Lake, Sask.

Desjarlais was not accounted for during early morning security rounds on July 13. A warrant was issued for the man's arrest.

Desjarlais was serving a sentence of two years and five months for two counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit.

The cause of death was not released.

Desjarlais' next of kin has been notified. In a news release, the Correctional Service of Canada extended its condolences to the family.

