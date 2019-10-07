Escaped convicts from Saskatchewan Penitientiary caught by Saskatoon police
Two men who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a prison in Prince Albert have been captured.
Noah Lemaigre-Elliott and Jesse Favel went missing from minimum-security unit on Friday
Early Sunday morning, Saskatoon police arrested Jesse Favel and Noah Lemaigre-Elliott without incident.
Both men had been reported missing Friday evening during the facility's night-time count.
Favel, 20, was serving an almost-three year sentence for robbery. Lemaigre-Elliott was serving a sentence of almost three years after being convicted of assault with a weapon.
At the time, a Corrections Canada official said it was unclear whether the escape was planned.
Both men had been classified as low-risk.
It's still not known if the men will face charges.