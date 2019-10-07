Skip to Main Content
Escaped convicts from Saskatchewan Penitientiary caught by Saskatoon police
Saskatoon

Two men who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a prison in Prince Albert have been captured.

Noah Lemaigre-Elliott and Jesse Favel went missing from minimum-security unit on Friday

CBC News ·
Noah Lemaigre-Elliott, 19, left, and Jesse Favel, 20, were not accounted for when staff did a head count at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Oct. 4, 2019. (Correctional Services of Canada/Supplied)

Early Sunday morning, Saskatoon police arrested Jesse Favel and Noah Lemaigre-Elliott without incident.

Both men had been reported missing Friday evening during the facility's night-time count.

Favel, 20, was serving an almost-three year sentence for robbery. Lemaigre-Elliott was serving a sentence of almost three years after being convicted of assault with a weapon.

At the time, a Corrections Canada official said it was unclear whether the escape was planned.

Both men had been classified as low-risk.

It's still not known if the men will face charges.
 

