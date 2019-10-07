Escaped convicts from Saskatchewan Penitientiary caught by Saskatoon police

Two men who escaped from a minimum-security unit at a prison in Prince Albert have been captured.

Early Sunday morning, Saskatoon police arrested Jesse Favel and Noah Lemaigre-Elliott without incident.

Both men had been reported missing Friday evening during the facility's night-time count.

Favel, 20, was serving an almost-three year sentence for robbery. Lemaigre-Elliott was serving a sentence of almost three years after being convicted of assault with a weapon.

At the time, a Corrections Canada official said it was unclear whether the escape was planned.

Both men had been classified as low-risk.

It's still not known if the men will face charges.

