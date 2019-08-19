What we know about the day Saskatoon construction worker Eric Ndayishimiye died

Gerard McLaren and Eric Ndayishimiye both worked for Banff Constructors for only a few months before July 21, 2016. Only one of them lived past that day.

Ndayishimiye, 21, was standing near McLaren at the construction site of the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon when McLaren, a carpenter, was handling a heavy cart by himself.

People at the site had worked with the cart many times before, McLaren told occupational health officers (OHS) during two interviews after the incident. One of the interviews happened hours after the incident. The other took place about two months later.

Workers typically swept the floor around them so that the cart could move easily, McLaren said in one of the interviews.

The cart fell over after McLaren removed some of its safety pins while preparing to move it.

"I didn't know anybody was behind me," he said, according to a transcript.

The cart landed on Ndayishimiye, who suffered "multiple blunt force injuries to the chest, neck and head," according to an agreed statement of facts.

"I tried to lift it off," McLaren said of the 1,134-kilogram cart. "I was shouting for help."

Ndayishimiye was pronounced dead within minutes of being brought to a hospital.

2 companies charged

The young man's death is now at the centre of a judge-only provincial court trial that resumes this Wednesday after a four-month break.

It's expected to stretch into April 2020, nearly four years after Ndayishimiye's death.

Two companies face charges under separate sections of the Saskatchewan Employment Act:

Banff Constructors, Ndayishimiye's employer, is charged with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers," as well as not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

Pilosio Canada, the subsidiary of an Italian manufacturer of carts, is charged with failing to ensure the equipment was safe when used with instructions.

Saskatchewan has a maximum penalty of up to $1.5 million for incidents causing the death of a worker.

McLaren went to Ireland after the incident and refused to testimony during the trial, according to Crown prosecutor Buffy Rodgers. Instead, his two interviews with Saskatchewan OHS officers were accepted as evidence by Judge Brent Klause.

"He only blames himself," Klause said of McLaren.

'A sweet, sweet young man'

Six months before his death, Ndayishimiye — credited as "Eric Shimiye" — starred in The Option, a student short film filmed in Saskatoon.

According to its log line, the film is about "a sad, lonely man [who] searches for love in a world in which women control the government and all relationships."

Watch a short clip of Ndayishimiye in "The Option."

The construction worker filmed a student short film months before his death 1:07

Ndayishimiye was nothing like the forlorn character he was playing, said the film's director, Gavin Baird.

"He was a super happy and outgoing guy. He was always really fun to hang out with," Baird said.

"Even when we weren't filming, right away I knew I'm probably going to be friends with this guy for a long time and I'm probably going to want to work with this guy for a long time just because we had a lot of the same interests. We both loved film."

Four days before his death, Ndayishimiye auditioned successfully for a part in a national commercial, according to Masala Model and Talent, an agency in Saskatoon.

"His career was just taking off," Masala wrote on its Facebook page the day after Ndayishimiye's death. "So talented. A sweet, sweet young man whose life was cut short."

Gavin Baird, a Saskatoon director who had recently worked with Ndayishimiye, said the actor was "a super happy and outgoing guy." (Gavin Baird)

'Always a two-man crew'

McLaren's two OHS interviews, plus the other Crown witness testimony heard during the first part of the trial, help fill out the circumstances leading to Ndayishimiye's death.

The Pilosio cart was used daily by workers at the Children's Hospital site, according to McLaren.

McLaren claimed that one worker could move the cart alone under certain circumstances. This clashed with other testimony heard during the trial.

Former Pilosio Canada salesperson Joey Yusefawich said Pilosio warned Graham Construction — the major contractor that Banff Constructors worked under — that the cart always required at least two workers to move it.

"It was always a two-man crew," echoed Maurice Murphy, a labour foreman who helped pull the table cart off of Ndayishimiye.

The cart that fell on Ndayishimiye on July 21, 2016. (Saskatoon Police Service/court exhibit)

McLaren said during his first OHS interview that another crew member, Anthony Hnatuk, normally worked alongside him with the carts, but that "he wasn't there" when the cart fell on Ndayishimiye.

McLaren was asked in the second interview how many people normally moved the cart.

"Sometimes two, sometimes one…" McLaren replied. "If there's no table on the machine, one person can move the cart."

Unclear about instructions

McLaren said he saw a manual for the cart, but couldn't remember what it said. On-site safety talks about moving the cart also took place, he said, but he could not remember "100 per cent" whether those instructions stated one person could move the cart if there was no table on it.

Yusefawich, the former Pilosio salesperson, said the company had supplied the same type of cart to Graham Construction at a hospital project in Grande Prairie, Alta., one year before and that Pilosio Canada had provided an on-site demonstration of how to operate the cart.

Graham Construction, which is not on trial, did not request such a demonstration at the Children's Hospital site in Saskatoon, Yusefawich said.

"It would have been beneficial to have on-site training," testified another Banff Constructors worker, Emerson Klatt, during court proceedings earlier this year.

Graham Construction is not on trial, though a lawyer for Pilosio has questioned why that's the case. (CBC)

David Myrol, the lawyer for Banff Constructors, asked Yusefawich about the quality of the written table cart instructions that Pilosio Canada gave Graham Construction.

The instructions, which were in English, came from Pilosio's Italian parent company, which manufactured the table cart.

Yusefawich said some diagrams included only one operator and that none of the literature made it explicitly clear that the cart was be moved by two people. One such instruction told users, "Operate the two telescopic devices uniformly."

Yusefawich added that physical demonstrations of equipment tend to register better with construction workers.

An instruction sheet from Pilosio, which was submitted in court as a Crown exhibit, illustrates two people assembling the cart.

A Pilosio instruction sheet that shows two people assembling the cart. (Pilosio/court exhibit)

Engineer expected to testify cart was 'faulty'

Myrol has indicated he will call an engineering professor as a witness. That witness is expected to testify that the Pilosio cart was faulty.

Graham Construction has already claimed as much.

"Quite sensibly [the Crown] has focused principally on Pilosio as the manufacturer of a manifestly faulty product," the company told CBC last August.

Both Judge Klause and Pilosio lawyer Jonathan Frustaglio have questioned why Graham Construction is also not on trial, given Graham Construction was Pilosio's customer.

"We have this missing link that's not involved here," Frustaglio said.

Buffy Rodgers, the Crown lawyer on the case, previously said, "Banff is the employer in this case. The Crown has pursued charges against the supplier of the equipment and the employer of the workers involved."

The trial resumes Wednesday in provincial court at 10 a.m. CST.