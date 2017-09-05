Judge denies cart supplier's bid to be kept out of Eric Ndayishimiye construction death trial

A Saskatoon provincial court judge has decided that Pilosio Canada will remain on trial for the death of a construction worker in 2016.

The company's lawyer had asked the judge to dismiss the charges against it mid-trial, arguing that the Crown prosecutor hasn't proved all elements of the charge against Pilosio.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, was fatally struck by a heavy table cart at the construction site of the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in July 2016.

A fellow worker was handling the cart alone, despite evidence that workers were aware the cart should have been handled by two people.

The cart was supplied by Alberta-based Pilosio Canada. It's charged with failing to ensure the equipment was safe when used with instructions.

Judge Brent Klause said Pilosio was asking the court to make a decision well beyond its jurisdiction.

The denial of the application means that both Pilosio Canada and Banff Constructors — Ndayishimiye's direct employer — will remain on trial. Banff Constructors is charged with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers," as well as not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

Klause was next going to decide whether the two companies should be tried in separate trials.

The lawyer for Banff Constructors has confirmed he will call an expert witness to prove the cart supplied by Pilosio was faulty.